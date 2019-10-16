|
|
Pasquale Cianfarani, 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 14, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Sora, Italy to Ferdinando Cianfarani and Luigia Rontondi. He married Vincenza Urbano Cianfarani on December 14, 1955. They were happily married for 45 years. He attended school in Italy before coming to America on July 4, 1956. He was a Mason and worked for many construction companies over the years. He would retire in 2001 from Schenectady Steel. He was a member of the Sons of Italy. He loved his family more than anything else in life, always putting them first. He worked as hard as possible to provide for them. He loved his home and was proud of his lawn, putting in countless hours maintaining and up keeping it. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be forever missed by his daughter, Joanna (Michael) Nicastro; his son, Anthony Cianfarani; his grandchildren, Christina (Mark) LeMorta, Deanna (Justin) Witte, Nicholo Cianfarani, Victoria Cianfarani, and Michael Nicastro; his great-grandchildren, Mark LeMorta, and Christian LeMorta; his siblings, Italo Cianfarani, Antonia Antoninni, Mirella (Eracalio) Puzzuto, and Bruno (Lynn) Cianfarani, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He now joins in eternal life his parents Ferdinando and Luigia, as well as his wife Vincenza. The family wishes to extend their thanks to Patty, Sadiqua, Octavia, Ann Marie, and Dr. William Busino for their care and compassion when treating Pasquale. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306. A mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, October 18 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church in Schenectady. Entombment will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations to be made to your local Volunteer fire or ambulance services. To leave a special message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019