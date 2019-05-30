Pasquale "Pat" Matarazzo, formerly of Niskayuna, passed into eternal life Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Kingsway Nursing Center at the age of 97. A World War II Navy veteran, he served on the USS Shannon in the Asiatic – Pacific. He received two stars for his participation in the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Mary, who died in 2017 and eight siblings. He is survived by his children, Patty (Keith) Hamilton and Paul (Lauren) Matarazzo; five grandchildren, Amber (Brian) Rapp, Justin (Sheena) Hamilton, Lindsay (Tim) Higgins, Marisa (Chris) Barnard and Alexa Matarazzo; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Joseph and Salvatore Matarazzo; several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Saturday, June 1 at 9 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2777 Albany St., Schenectady. There will be a visitation period, for those who wish to call, at the church Saturday beginning at 8:15 a.m. until the mass begins. The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the dedicated staff at Kingsway Center for the care, kindness and attention they gave Pat during his stay there. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 4 Atrium Dr., Suite 100, Albany, NY 12205. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 30, 2019