Patricia A. Beninati (Pelcher), age 83 of Ballston Spa passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 with her loving daughter by her side. She was born to the late Harold and Louise Pelcher on September 3, 1935. Patricia graduated from Northville Central School in 1954 and continued her education at Ithaca college, where she majored in Business and Physical Education. She retired from the Saratoga County Civil Department following 25 years of service. Patricia enjoyed life though golfing and bowling, along with attending her grandchildren's sporting events and traveling to Alaska and Texas to visit her family. She also loved spending time and making memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her two children Harry F. Beninati USMC, Ret. (Hye Suk) of Anchorage, AK, Leslie S. Robinson (Mahlon) of Northville, NY and her sister Barbara Forester of Orange Grove, TX. She has four loving grandchildren, Angela Beninati of Beaverton, OR, Scott Beninati of Anchorage, AK, Shawna Rorick (Jim) of Ballston Lake, NY and Francesca Robinson of Northville, NY. Patricia was also blessed to experience watching her three beautiful great-grandchildren, Jessalyn of Beaverton, OR, Adrian of Anchorage, AK, and Gabriel of Anchorage, AK. She is predeceased and reunited with her mother Louise Pelcher, father Harold Pelcher, husband Lester Beninati and brother Richard (Dick) Pelcher. Family and friends are invited to services on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery with a celebration of her life at The Embassy Suites, in Saratoga Springs, NY immediately following. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.