Patricia A. Cimmino, 60, passed away at Ellis Hospital on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Patty was born in Schenectady to her parents, the late Dominick and Carolyn (Rosa) Cimmino. A lifelong area resident, Patty worked as a hairstylist throughout the area for many years. Patty enjoyed making crafts, especially wreaths and jewelry. She was an avid fan of live music and loved to dance. She also enjoyed visits to the casino. Patty leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Maria Rosekrans (Roger) and Anthony Wilson; her siblings, John Cimmino, Michael Cimmino and Tina Cimmino. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by one brother, Dominick Cimmino Jr. Calling hours will be on Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. A service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. To share condolences online, please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019