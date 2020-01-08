Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Cordi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Cordi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Cordi Obituary
Patricia A. Cordi, 86, of Rotterdam, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, joining her late husband on his birthday. Born in Schenectady, Patricia was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. She worked for several years at General Electric before working as an Office Manager for 36 years at Desco Vitro Glaze, Inc. with her husband and son Dennis. Patricia was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and was a member of Emma's Bowling League for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, baking and swimming. Patricia was predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years, Joseph P. Cordi, who died in 2018; her parents, Edward and Lena Civitello Renzi and her brother, Edward Renzi. She is survived by her daughter, Denise (Joseph) Paolucci of Rotterdam; her son and caregiver, Dennis Cordi of Rotterdam; sisters, Marte Doulides and Sharyn Sabatini, both of Rotterdam; five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends and family are welcome to call on Friday morning from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -