Patricia A. Cordi, 86, of Rotterdam, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, joining her late husband on his birthday. Born in Schenectady, Patricia was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. She worked for several years at General Electric before working as an Office Manager for 36 years at Desco Vitro Glaze, Inc. with her husband and son Dennis. Patricia was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and was a member of Emma's Bowling League for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, baking and swimming. Patricia was predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years, Joseph P. Cordi, who died in 2018; her parents, Edward and Lena Civitello Renzi and her brother, Edward Renzi. She is survived by her daughter, Denise (Joseph) Paolucci of Rotterdam; her son and caregiver, Dennis Cordi of Rotterdam; sisters, Marte Doulides and Sharyn Sabatini, both of Rotterdam; five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends and family are welcome to call on Friday morning from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020