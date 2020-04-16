The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Schenectady, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Garry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Garry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Garry Obituary
Patricia A. Garry, 82 died April 3, 2020. Patricia was born in Schenectady, the daughter of William and Leocadia Garry. She was a lifelong Schenectady resident and was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. She had worked for the Empire Market, the Carl Co. and Mohawk Brush Co. She was a former member of Catholic Singles and had been a communicant of the former Immaculate Conception Church and in later years attended Mass at St. Joseph's Church. She is survived by a sister, Terry Peek and several cousins. A graveside service will be held Monday morning 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities 1402 Erie Blvd. #2, Schenectady, NY 12305 (for Aging Services). Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
Download Now