Patricia A. Garry, 82 died April 3, 2020. Patricia was born in Schenectady, the daughter of William and Leocadia Garry. She was a lifelong Schenectady resident and was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. She had worked for the Empire Market, the Carl Co. and Mohawk Brush Co. She was a former member of Catholic Singles and had been a communicant of the former Immaculate Conception Church and in later years attended Mass at St. Joseph's Church. She is survived by a sister, Terry Peek and several cousins. A graveside service will be held Monday morning 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities 1402 Erie Blvd. #2, Schenectady, NY 12305 (for Aging Services). Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020