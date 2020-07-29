Patricia Ann Barbarulo passed away on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 at the age of 84. She passed peacefully in the arms of her son and her daughter in law by her side. Born in Schenectady, Patricia was the daughter of the late Emanuel and Philomena (Mollica) Badalucco. She was a 1954 graduate of Draper High School. Patricia began her career working for the General Electric Company and later went to work for the NYS Department of Taxation and Finance as a key punch operator. Most importantly she was a devoted wife and mother. She loved with her whole heart and was a friend to many. Patricia loved collecting photos of movie stars and was long time parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Patricia loved dogs and donated to several animal organizations. Her favorite past time was going to "Katina's" with my Dad and friends. She loved her coffee and toast. Patricia leaves behind her children, Michael Barbarulo (Sharalyn) and Michele Betzweiser (Eric) and her four grandchildren, Samantha and Daniel Ryan and Michael and Alyssa Barbarulo as well as several nieces and nephew. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband James Barbarulo in 2016 and her sister Mary Siatkowski. Special thanks to Katlyn Robertson, her occupational therapist who took exceptional care of her and treated her as if she was her own grandmother. Services for Patricia will be private. To share condolences online, please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com
.