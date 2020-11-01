May 4, 1952 - October 24, 2020 Patricia (Eshia) Ann DiCocco passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020 in Clearwater, FL after a long illness. She was 68 years old. Born in 1952 in Schenectady, NY, Eshia was the daughter of the late Paul A. and Mary Ellen DiCocco and predeceased by her loving sister Paulette DiCocco Leonard. Eshia is survived by the light of her life, her adoring son, Zachary Musler (fiancée Jessica Reynolds); siblings Paul A. DiCocco, Jr., Peter DiCocco, Pamela DiCocco (Joseph) Alvarado and Patrick DiCocco (Michael Conarroe). Her loving Goddaughters Alizabeth Sara and Eshia Anne DiCocco Alvarado, nieces and nephews Llona (Michael) Hogan, Henry Ciccone, Candice DiCocco, Paul DiCocco III, Mary Ellen DiCocco, Joseph Paul, Anastasia and Gabriela DiCocco Alvarado, as well as several great-nieces and nephews. She graduated from Linton High School in 1970, where she was a bright light on their cheerleading squad and proud sister in Alpha Gamma of KE Sorority. She attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, strengthening her natural talents in fashion, design, and many other creative outlets that came so easily to her. One such creation was designing and patenting a 25th Year anniversary poster for Woodstock Music Festival with the approval and sanction of their committee. Eshia's talents were many and she had a varied and colorful career history. She was the proprietor of Kisses specialty gift store in Schenectady and Saratoga, NY, Vice President and owner of Rex Paving Corp. for a time and was in the forefront as a minority business owner. She also held many medical related positions throughout the country. During her years in Los Angeles, CA, she enjoyed various entertainment industry positions including actor and personal assistant to celebrities. Later in life, she was a newborn photographer in Florida, a labor of love which brought her much joy. She was an excellent cook, loved to sew, crochet and knit beautiful, unique, and exquisite items for those she held dear, to be forever cherished. Eshia's beauty and shining personality attracted countless people. She was a lovely, popular, and loyal friend for life and maintained many beautiful relationships; truly adored by all in her large and extended family. Should there be a desire to donate in Eshia's loving memory, her family requests they be made to the American Lung Association
. (www.lung.org
) Her family would like to thank the many medical professionals that cared for Eshia throughout the years whose compassion, loving nature, and expertise helped to make this very difficult time the beautiful expression of dedication, sacrifice and love that it truly is. There will be a private celebration of Eshia's life.