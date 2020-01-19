|
Patricia Ann Dingman, 73, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 at her daughter's home in Schenectady. Memorial services will be held Sunday, February 23 at 3 p.m. at The Salvation Army, 410 River St., Troy, NY. Interment will be private. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Gazette. Arrangements have been entrusted to Light's Funeral Home, Schenectady. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020