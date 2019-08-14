|
75, formerly of Rotterdam passed away at the Schenectady Center on Saturday August 10, 2019. Born in Schenectady she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Carolyn (Maiorano) Marocco. She was a graduate of Draper High School and Albany Business College. Patricia was employed for 40 years as a Transcriptionist for Ellis Hospital and the former St. Clare's Hospital. Patricia was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Church in Schenectady and now at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Rotterdam. She was a member of the church's rosary society. The family would like to extend a "thank you" to the staff of the Maple Unit at the Schenectady Center for their great care of Patricia. She is survived by her brother Joseph Marocco (Alice) of Gansevoort; one niece Maria Brousseau (Joseph); one nephew Joseph Marocco (Samantha); great nephews Robert (Nikki), Matthew and Justin (Jess); one great niece Olivia Marocco as well as several cousins. Funeral Services for Patricia will be Saturday August 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Bond Funeral Home 1614 Guilderland Avenue Schenectady. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Patricia's memory to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church 210 Princetown Road Schenectady, NY 12306. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019