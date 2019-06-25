Patricia Ann Rykowski, passed away unexpectedly on June 5, 2019 in her home in Mahopac, NY. She was born on October 15, 1951 to Frank and Thelma Rykowski in Schenectady, NY. She was one of two children. She graduated from Mohonasen High School in 1969, and SUNY Morrisville in 1971 earning an associate's degree and later attend Russell Sage College where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in 1977. She had and interesting and diverse career, working for the State of New York and Schenectady County in several capacities, and later retired from the US Postal Service in 2011. We remember Patricia most as the loving daughter of Frank and Thelma, and the proud and loving Aunt of Susan and Katherine. There was nothing she would not do to help her parents, brother, sister-in-law, or nieces in any way she could. She wished for and wanted nothing but the best for her family. She also enjoyed traveling, visiting many sites in the United States, including an epic trip to and into the Grand Canyon with our mother/grandmother Thelma, and toured many cities in Europe. In Patricia's words, "she liked to roam". In her spare time, she fished and dabbled in painting and sudoku puzzles. Patricia is survived by her brother, Paul; sister-in-law, Maria; and nieces, Susan and Katherine Rybowski. Patricia is greatly missed, will never be forgotten, and is forever in our hearts. A private ceremony and Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Anthony's Church in Schenectady, and she was interred at St. Mary's Cemetery, Schenectady. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary