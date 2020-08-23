Patricia Ann Scavia Przybylek passed away peacefully, after a short illness, with her family by her side on August 16, 2020. Patty was born April 28, 1946 in Schenectady, New York as the only daughter of John and Dora Gliosco Scavia. She grew up in Schenectady, graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1964 and later graduated from Europa School of Cosmetology in Schenectady, NY. She was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, William C. Przybylek of St. Augustine, FL; her daughter, Deana (Paul) DiSorbo of Palm Coast, FL; four sons Donald (Maura) Przybylek of West Sand Lake, NY; Richard Przybylek of St. Augustine, FL; Joseph (Erika) Przybylek of Palm Coast, FL and Michael Przybylek of Springfield, MA; her grandchildren Amanda (Zach) Black; Daniel (Danielle), Matthew and Michael DiSorbo; Grayson, Tara, Derek, James and Ava Patricia Przybylek; her great-grandson Lane Black, her brother Robert (Sandra) Scavia of Niskayuna, NY; and her sister-in-law Cheryl (John) Jones of Glenville, NY; as well as several nieces and nephews. Her husband, children and grandchildren all were the foremost love of her life and the object of her constant care and affection. She devoted her life to being an absolutely incredible wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She also worked for over twenty years as a well-known hair stylist at several beauty salons in Schenectady and Scotia, NY. While living in New York, Ohio and Massachusetts, she volunteered at her children's schools and also volunteered as a children's religious education teacher. In Florida, she enjoyed retirement and travel, but especially time with her family and many friends, where she enjoyed Zumba and Yoga classes at Funkytown Fitness and the St. Augustine YMCA. She was a wonderful and supportive partner for her husband while he served first as a New York State Trooper in Saratoga, NY and later as a Police Chief in Glenville, NY; West Carrollton, OH; Mashpee, Cape Cod, MA; and Rochester, MA, before they retired and moved to Florida in August 2004. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26th at the Craig Funeral Home, St. Augustine, FL. Contributions to charity of the donor's choice
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memphis, TN.