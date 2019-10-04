|
Patricia Ann Suhr, 80 of Guilderland passed away on October 3, 2019 at the Hospice Inn at St Peter's in Albany after a long illness. Pat was born on July 20, 1949 to the late Anthony and Catherine Skrovanek in Allentown PA. Her mother died when she was just 9 years old in 1948. Pat married Fredrick Suhr on May 23, 1959 and they had 44 years together until his death on January 2, 2003. Together they raised four daughters, first in Bethlehem PA, then Belle Meade NJ and finally settling in Guilderland NY in 1974. Pat enjoyed her 25 years working at Lynwood Elementary School before retiring in 2000 to become Fred's full-time caretaker. She enjoyed reading, playing games on the computer, reality tv and most of all the times she spent with her family. Besides her husband and parents, Pat was predeceased by her granddaughter, Theresa Marie Hutchins; her brothers, Francis, William and Joseph Skrovanek; and her sister Grace Vrablec. She is survived by her daughters, Karyn (Joe) Kokernak of Watervliet, Robyn (Ron) Hutchins of Stanfield NC, Tracy (John) Butkus of Delanson; grandchildren, Ronnie (Amberlee) Hutchins of Concord NC, Matthew (Rene) Kokernak of Charlotte, NC, Schuyler Kokernak of Troy, Stephanie Milos of West Sand Lake; her great-grandchildren, Julian, Rhylee and Charlee Hutchins, Tucker, Nora and Dash Kokernak and a new baby arriving in the Spring of 2020 that she just learned about; her siblings, Joan Ziegler, Kathleen Mory and Teresa Lysek all of Bethlehem, PA; Jerome Skrovanek of Olympia WA, and Eugene Skrovanek of Brooklyn; and brother-in-law, Jim Suhr; along with many nieces and nephews. Pat was an anatomical donor to Albany Medical Center and it was her wish to not have any type of service. The family would like to thank the D4 North staff at Albany Med, the staff at the Hospice Inn, Dr. Stahura of CCA, along with Dr Coates and his team for the care and compassion they showed mom during her final weeks. Also, a special thank you to mom's neighbors Cheryl and Vince Futia and SueAnn and Stetson Tanner for their help and caring in the past year and a half during mom's illness. Heartfelt thanks to our sister Tracy for all she has done for the past 2 years for our mom. She was there for every doctor visit, hospital stay, weekly grocery shopping and most importantly was there with mom when she passed. In memory of Pat please consider a donation to Kindness Is Foundation PO Box 815 Albany NY 12201. Or to a .
Published in The Daily Gazette from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019