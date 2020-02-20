|
Patricia E. MacFarland, age 69, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Patricia was born on May 24, 1950 in Utica, NY and was the daughter of the late Robert F. and Margaret E. (Ott) MacFarland. Patricia was a graduate of New Hartford High School in New Hartford, NY. Following graduation she earned her associate's degree from Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica, NY and continued her course work through Syracuse University. Patricia worked as an Associate VP at Bank of American in Albany, NY. Patricia was a much-loved member of the Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, and found her community with her church family. Patricia was skilled at many types of needlework. She loved music and singing, and sang with several area choruses and choirs. She was extremely active in her church and was always willing to lend a hand. Patricia is survived by her two sisters, Jane Hotze (Bill) and Jackie (Martin A.). Also surviving are her cherished nieces, Kim and Pam and nephews, Marty, Jared and Colin and her beloved cat, George. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4 to 5 p.m. in the sanctuary at Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, 816 NY-50, Burnt Hills, NY. A Funeral Service will follow at 5 p.m. celebrated by Pastor Holly Nye. Interment will be Sat. at 11 a.m. in Forest Hills Cemetery, Utica. Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's name to Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, 816 NY-50, Burnt Hills, NY 12027. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Patricia's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020