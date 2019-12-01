|
Patricia F. (Naparty) Healy, 79, died after a long illness on November 24, 2019 at Capstone Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. She was born on February 8, 1940 in Rotterdam NY, the daughter of the late Andrew Naparty and Sadie (Czojkowski) Naparty. Patty graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1959 and Mildred Elley in 1961 in Albany, NY. Following college, she began working at the New York State Department of Transportation. Once her daughters were born, she became a fulltime homemaker and volunteered with Girl Scouts, dance instructor with the PNA, Knights of Columbus, Saint Helen's Catholic Church in Niskayuna and Saint Gabriel's Catholic Church in Rotterdam. Patty enjoyed cooking, baking, ceramics and sewing. She loved to put her daughters in matching dresses that she made, we will never forget the "raisin dresses". Mrs. Healy always opened her home up to everyone and no one ever wanted to leave. Her warm and loving nature continued when her grand-daughter Rebecca was born. Her support and dedication will always be remembered and appreciated. Patricia was a "Noble" soul, always giving, filled with peace and sacrificed for others. Patty is survived by a sister, Jean Chupka of Amsterdam; predeceased by her brother, Andrew (Andy) Naparty, loving daughters Barbara Healy, Scotia NY and Jackie (Billy) DeOrazio, Rotterdam NY; beloved granddaughter Rebecca (Joe) Paludi, of Rotterdam and great-granddaughters Vienna Rose and Evelina Jesse Paludi; and several nieces and nephews. A service of remembrance will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1801 Union Street, Schenectady. Immediately following the service, Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, 738 McClellan Street, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Parkinson's Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd, Ste 100, Sarasota, FL 34232 or parkinsonhope.org/way-donate.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019