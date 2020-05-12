Patricia H. Raymond, 92, passed away peacefully on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020 at Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Born in Lockport, NY she was the daughter of the late William and Catherine Harris. Patricia was a dedicated employee for Schenectady Regional Orthopedic Associates, retiring after 40 years. She was a long-time member of the Calvary Episcopal Church in Burnt Hills. Patricia enjoyed cooking but most importantly loved the time spent with her family. Left to cherish her memory would be Patricia's children Timothy Raymond (Anne) and Melissa Baird. Also surviving are six grandchildren 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her brother, William J. Harris Jr. Patricia's family would like to thank the entire staff at Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, especially Deborah Mutema, NP, Tiffany Gnidowski Nurse Manager on Cedar and Kristen Pidgeon in Activities. Funeral services for Patricia will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 12, 2020.