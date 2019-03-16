Home

Patricia Gardiner
Patricia Helen Gardiner


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Helen Gardiner Obituary
Patricia Helen Gardiner, 91, of Seminole, FL and formerly Rotterdam, NY, went to be with her Lord on March 7, 2019 at her home. Patricia was born in Schenectady, NY on May 18, 1927. Patricia was the beloved wife of Robert Gardiner. They had been married for 72 years. She is by husband Robert; daughter, Kathleen Philip) Voss and granddaughters, Kathryn Voss and Kelsey Voss and daughter, Cindy (Michael) Stephens and grandsons, Christopher (Lorri) Stephens; two great-grandchildren, Cassidy and Courtney and Patrick (Renee) Stephens. She was preceded in death by her sister, Margery Williams and brother, Charles Heigel. In lieu of flowers, Patricia's family asks that you make a memorial donation to the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary, 8328 Gulf Blvd, Indian Shores, Florida 33785 in her memory. No services will be scheduled. Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home, Seminole, FL (727) 391-0121.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019
