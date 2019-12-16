The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Helm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Helm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Helm Obituary
Patricia Helm, 85, formerly of Rotterdam, passed away Saturday December 14, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Patricia was born in Schenectady, was a lifelong area resident and graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School. As a young woman she worked at General Electric and Patricia worked at the Schenectady Museum for 30 years retiring as the Assistant Director. Patricia received the prestigious YWCA Reach Award in 1994, being nominated by the Schenectady Museum for the outstanding effort she put forth. Patricia was a member of the GE Women's Club, the Red Hat Society, Sr. Citizens of Schenectady and was a long time communicant of St. Adalbert's Church where she also volunteered. After 41 years of marriage she was predeceased by her husband Julian "Bud" Helm who died in 1997 and their son Michael Helm who died in 2015. Patricia is survived by her daughters: Robin (Dominick) DiCocco, Jill (Tony) Coppola, and Holly Jacobson, numerous grandchildren, two sisters Nancy Kolakowski and Linda Relyea and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be Tuesday 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. The funeral service will be Wednesday 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Memory's Garden Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY 12305.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
Download Now