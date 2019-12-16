|
Patricia Helm, 85, formerly of Rotterdam, passed away Saturday December 14, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Patricia was born in Schenectady, was a lifelong area resident and graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School. As a young woman she worked at General Electric and Patricia worked at the Schenectady Museum for 30 years retiring as the Assistant Director. Patricia received the prestigious YWCA Reach Award in 1994, being nominated by the Schenectady Museum for the outstanding effort she put forth. Patricia was a member of the GE Women's Club, the Red Hat Society, Sr. Citizens of Schenectady and was a long time communicant of St. Adalbert's Church where she also volunteered. After 41 years of marriage she was predeceased by her husband Julian "Bud" Helm who died in 1997 and their son Michael Helm who died in 2015. Patricia is survived by her daughters: Robin (Dominick) DiCocco, Jill (Tony) Coppola, and Holly Jacobson, numerous grandchildren, two sisters Nancy Kolakowski and Linda Relyea and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be Tuesday 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. The funeral service will be Wednesday 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Memory's Garden Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY 12305.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019