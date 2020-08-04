1/
Patricia Hogan
Patricia A. Hogan died on her 67th birthday, August 1, 2020. Pat was born in Niskayuna to the late Thomas and Phyllis McKone. Pat proudly served her country in the United States Air Force. She attended Bryant College and received an associate's degree in business administration from Schenectady County Community College (SCCC). Pat was employed by Bechtel (formerly Machinery Apparatus Operation) in various administrative positions, retiring after 29 years. In addition to her parents Pat was predeceased by her sister, Christine Schermerhorn, brother, Michael McKone and sister-in-law, Linda McKone. She is survived by her brothers, Tom of Clayton, NC, David (Betty) of Niskayuna, Brian (Margie) of Ballston Lake, Kevin (Barbara) of Kirkwood, MO, John (Jackie) of Arnold, MD, and brother-in-law, Tom Schermerhorn of Oneonta, NY. Pat also is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours, to which relatives and friends are invited, will be Wednesday, August 5, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Thursday morning there will be a procession from the funeral home to Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna, where a committal service will be conducted, including military honors. If you will be going in the procession, please be at the funeral home between 10 and 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Pat's favorite organizations; Disabled American Veterans (DAV); Animal Protective Foundation, 52 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY; SCCC; Proctor's Theater.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Gleason Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gleason Funeral Home
730 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
(518) 374-1134
