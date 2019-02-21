|
Patricia "Patty" Kirker, 75, of Schenectady, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at her residence. Born on April 23, 1943 in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Warren E. and Florence (Palumbo) Kirker. In addition to her parents, Patty was predeceased by her brother, Richard Kirker and a host of aunts and uncles. She is survived by a host of loving cousins and special neighbors, Mr. and Mrs. Maheshwar Deocharran of Schenectady. Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 22 at 2 p.m. at Light's Funeral Home, 1428 State Street, Schenectady. Interment will immediately follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. Family and friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of services on Friday. For online condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019