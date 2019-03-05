Patricia "Patsy Lou" L. Hotaling Wright, 90, died Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Ellis Residential Center. Pat was born in Schenectady, NY to the late Edwin and Luella Madigan. She worked as a business representative for NYNEX for over 40 years, until retiring. Pat never missed a day of work. Pat was a devout Catholic with a strong faith. She was a communicant of St. Luke's Church for most of her lifetime. Her faith and God's love gave her strength and endurance for trials and tribulations life presented. Pat raised two children, as a single parent, with grace and dignity. Pat and her children attended mass together and she enrolled them in St. Luke's School. Her greatest pride was family dinners and celebrations with grandchildren and then great-grandchildren. Pat enjoyed gardening, cooking, football games, and maintaining the home she purchased. Her last three years were spent at Ellis Residential Center. The family would like to thank the staff, especially the Recreational and Pastoral Care members. Pat was predeceased by her brother, William Edwin Madigan. She is survived by two children, Michael William (Anne Colleen) Hotaling and Christine Ann Hotaling; four grandchildren, Melissa Lynn Hotaling, Brian Anthony Hotaling, Rebecca Ann Cathell and Nicholas Louis DiCocco, five great-grandchildren, Samantha Lynn Reinhart, Gabriel Michael Reinhart, Kaden Michael Hotaling, Finn Andrew Cathell and Zoey Ann Cathell. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Luke's Church. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary