|
|
Patricia Lloyd Pelton, 81, died on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at St. Peter's Community Hospice Inn in Albany. Born in Troy on September 7, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Edwin A. and Lillian M. (McCarthy) Lloyd. Pat was the devoted wife of the late David Moore Pelton who preceded her on October 22, 2012, the mother of Dawn Edith Woelfersheim Reynolds, who preceded her in September, 2003 and sister of Thomas R. Lloyd, who preceded her in July, 2008. She is survived by her son and daughter, Thomas E. (Kathleen) Woelfersheim of Ballston Lake and Lillian E. (Anthony) Bullis of Stillwater; her stepson and stepdaughter, David A. (Lisa) Pelton of Stillwater and Dawn M. Fontenot of Ballston Spa; seven grandchildren, Jesse Ann Graham, Jennifer Kim (Justus) Ritchie, Cameron S. Reynolds, Patricia B. (Jake) O'Kay, Thomas A. Bullis, Jessica M. Fontenot and Emily M. (James) Gilcher; five great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Patricia's family on Sunday, prior to the service, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Interment will take place on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Niskayuna Reformed Cemetery. To remember Patricia in a special way and in recognition of the wonderful care and support received by Patricia and her family, donations are suggested to the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, c/o The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Visit www.bowenandparkerbros.com to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019