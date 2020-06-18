Patricia M. Ciulik Payne passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306. Face Masks will be required upon entry. Please note that a limited amount of people will be allowed inside the Funeral Home at one time. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church in Schenectady. Please note that Face Masks must be worn inside the church as well as maintaining social distancing during the service. Burial will take place at St. Cyril's Cemetery in Rotterdam. Contributions may be made in her memory to: The Duanesburg Volunteer Ambulance Corp., P.O. Box 130, Delanson, NY 12053; The Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 950 New Loudon Rd., Latham, NY 12110; or The Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. To leave a message or condolence for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 18, 2020.