Patricia M. Gage, 85, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Capstone Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Pat was born in Schenectady on February 5, 1935, the daughter of Edward P. and Marie R. Hunt. She was graduate of St. Columba High School and had worked as a Supervisor for the NYS Motor Vehicle Dept., retiring in 1991, with 30 years service. She had been a long time communicant of St. Luke's Church and in later years an active communicant Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, where she also served as an Eucharistic Minister. She leaves behind her husband of 67 years Donald L. Gage and their five children MaryAnne (Jim) Angerami, Irene (Colin) Bailey, Donna (Art) Palombo, Deborah (Kevin) Boyle and Donald (Diane) Gage, Jr. a sister Irene Williams, a brother James Hunt (Carol); sister in law Patricia Hunt; Gram Pat had 12 grandchildren Michael Angerami (Amy), Debra LaFleche (David), Shane Bailey(Tammy), Jason Bailey, Kristin Bailey (Bryan Rafferty), Arthur Palombo, Aaron Palombo (Sara), Andrew Palombo, Kellianne Boyle-Tang (Peter), Donald Gage III (Mallory) and Jennifer Van Buren (Andrew); 25 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by grandson Trevor Boyle. She was also predeceased by her brother Edward Hunt. The family would like to acknowledge the extraordinary effort put forth by the Capstone Staff. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic we were unable to see Mom since early March. As Mom was preparing to continue her heavenly journey, the family was kept up to date on her status and we were able to ('facetime") see Mom and talk to her. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts! Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic the funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the 1 Penny Ln. Latham, NY 12110. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc. 242 McClellan St. Schenectady, NY. Online condolences may be expressed at wwwdalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020