Patricia M. McBride
1933 - 2020
Patricia M. McBride, 87, formerly of Davenport Estates, died peacefully at Baptist Health Nursing and Rehab Center on Sunday, August 16th, after a short illness. Born in Plattsburgh, NY on February 21, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Clara Wilson and wife of the late George W. McBride, who passed in 1972. Patricia held various jobs throughout her life, although most recently she worked as a school bus monitor for Shaker High School. She was a monitor of a special needs bus and her patience and soft touch helped many children throughout her over 10 years there. She was also a home health aide for several years. At home, Pat enjoyed taking computer courses, sewing, traveling, sunbathing, garage sales, and especially swimming at the local "Y". She was involved in many of the community activities while at Davenport and also belonged to knitting, sewing and quilting clubs. Above all else, her family was the most important part of her life, especially gatherings where she cherished sharing conversations and spending time with family members. Survivors include her children, George (Rosemary) McBride of Mechanicville, Lorraine (Mark) Thompson of Stillwater, Donald (Mary) McBride of Mechanicville, her adored grandchildren Heather (Vic) McGarza, Gabriel (Jessica) and Samuel (Kaitlyn) McBride, Shane (Stephanie) McBride, Miranda (Paul) Malinowski, Courtney Floud, Michael (Autumn) and Jeremy Thompson, Alicia (Jeremy) McBride-Frolish, Daniel and Matthew (Cassie) Mehan, 17 great grandchildren, sisters Rita Foster and Kathy Krochina, brothers Lawrence(Barb) and Gregory(Sally) Wilson, sister in law Mona McBride, brothers in law Joseph (Carole) and Thomas (Sandra) McBride, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 9 a.m.at Corpus Christi Church (Attestation form will be required prior to entering), 2001 Route 9, Round Lake, NY 12151 with burial to follow at St. Paul's Cemetery, Mechanicville. Masks will be required for entry at all services and social distancing procedures will be in place. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Hillcrest Fire Department, 145 Pruyn Hill Rd, Mechanicville, NY 12118, Baptist Health NRC, Activity Funds, 295 North Ballston Avenue, Scotia, NY 12302 in loving memory of Patricia M. McBride. Please visit devito-salvadorefh.com for directions and to leave condolences for Pat's family.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
Funeral services provided by
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY 12118
(518) 664-4500
