Patricia M. Riley, of Schenectady, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord on Friday, May 1, 2020, she was 89. Pat worked for many years as a Distribution Clerk for General Electric in Waterford, NY. She was the loving daughter of the late Elmer and Florence Deneher Riley and sister of Joseph Riley. Pat is survived by her nephew, Greg Riley of New Mexico and niece, Kelly Riley of Florida, her cousin, Jane Deneher of Amsterdam and longtime friend, Joyce Brua of Rotterdam. Funeral services will be private. Entombment will be at the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery Mausoleum in Niskayuna. Condolences and memories maybe shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 4, 2020.
