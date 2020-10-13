1/1
Patricia M. Van Valkenburgh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia M. Van Valkenburgh, 81 of Bolton Landing entered into rest on Saturday October 10, 2020. Patricia was the daughter of William and Kathryn Raferty Elliott. Patricia was a 1957 graduate of Not Terrace High school in Schenectady NY. She was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church in Bolton Landing. She was employed for many years at the Elliott Buick auto dealership in Schenectady, NY. Patricia loved the Town of Bolton and could not imagine living anywhere else. Patricia was an avid golfer, loved to hike and most importantly, spending time with family and friends. Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband Albert Van Valkenburgh, two brothers Georg Elliott and William Elliott, Jr. Patricia is survived by her sons Michael (Claire) Van Valkenburgh of Highland, NY and Edward Van Valkenburgh of Albany, NY, her brother, Michael Elliott of Bolton Landing and grandchildren, Alex, Maggie and Liam Van Valkenburgh and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM Thursday Oct 15, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 12 Goodman Ave., Bolton Landing. Interment will be at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Peter G. Young Foundation, 134 Franklin Street, Albany, NY 12202 or North Country Ministry, P. O. Box, 478, Warrensburg, NY 12885. Everyone knew Pat loved to wear silly socks, in her honor, please wear your silly socks to her service. Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barton-McDermott Funeral Home Inc
9 Pine St
Chestertown, NY 12817
(518) 494-2811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barton-McDermott Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved