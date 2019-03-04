Patricia Mahoney Dewey was called home to be with the Lord on March 2, 2019, surrounded by her family after a long illness. Patricia was born on October 6, 1933 in Albany. Her courageous and adventurous spirit would bring her across the country by bus to Seattle, WA at the age of 17 where she would meet and marry her best friend and one and only true love, Frederick Charles Dewey. She always called him "Jack." Pat and Jack were married on August 1, 1953 at Saint James Cathedral in Seattle with a reception of cake and punch in the Garden Room of the Ben Franklin Hotel, she in a light blue suit and he in his Navy uniform. Their marriage of 65 years is an example of true and abiding love and commitment. From their marriage would come five children creating a tight knit family, "The Dewey's." Patricia was known as "Pat" to her friends and Ma, Mumzie and Nana to her beloved family. Pat was a loving, courageous, practical-minded woman and a passionately loyal champion to all those she loved. Pat loved to travel, to "get the scoop," raisins, red, vanilla ice cream, giraffes, her family and Jack, not necessarily in that order. She was spunky, opinionated and funny. Patricia cherished her family, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Patricia is survived by her husband of 65 years, Frederick Charles "Jack" Dewey; daughters, Elizabeth (Conrad) Wilson, Lorraine "Rainey" Dewey; Sons, Steven (Colleen) Dewey, Patrick (Eileen) Dewey and Matthew (Sharon) Dewey; Grandchildren, Jennifer (Christopher) Wright, Valerie (Marty) Balga, Darcy (Dennis) Cyr, Brenda (Jason) Yung, Jonathan (Calico) Gicewicz, Michael (Kathleen) Gicewicz, Linda Dewey, Kathleen (Neal Carey) Dewey, Jeremy (Andrea) Dewey, Christopher (Joanna) Dewey, Brian (Alison) Dewey; Daniel Dewey, Nicholas Dewey and Andrew Dewey, and nine great grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, NY 12189. A Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 p.m. following calling hours. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Patricia's favorite charity the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517or The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary