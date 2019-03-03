|
Patricia "Patty" Marie Patterson, 60, entered into eternal rest Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Glendale Nursing Home. Patty was born in Schenectady to the late Warren D. and Ann K. Patterson. She attended Scotia High School and graduated from Schenectady County Community College. Patty resided at the Glendale Home for 34 years where she was lovingly cared for and known for her hugs. Patty is survived by her sister, Teresa (Bart) Fogel, Bethel, CT; aunts, Jean Passarello, Atlanta, GA, and Clare Kolor, Glenville, NY and many cousins, friends and her Glendale Home family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her grandparents, Clarence (Rose) Patterson and John (Anna) Kolor. A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Glendale Home, 59 Hetcheltown Rd., Glenville, NY 12302. Interment will be in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to the Glendale Home or the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Glenville, NY 12302.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019