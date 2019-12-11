|
Patricia Mary Jurosko Rossi, 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was the first born to the late John and Genevieve (Bielecki) Jurosko on November 10, 1936. Patricia graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1955. She was married for 53 years to the late Peter Rossi, Jr. (m. April 7, 1956). Pat worked for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance as a key punch operator, as a clerk at Loblaw's Grocery in Rotterdam, as an aide for Visiting Nurses of Schenectady, and as a bus driver and teacher at The Little Red Schoolhouse for disabled children in Washington, D.C. Pat always said in her life, "God looked down on me and said, we have to keep this one busy." She retired after many years with Residential Opportunities, Inc. (ROI), now the Center for Disability Services. Patricia loved life, people, family vacations and gatherings. Easter and Christmas were her favorite holidays. She looked forward to and enjoyed going out with her cousins Nancy Gordon and Kathy Gordon Snowden. Pat discovered a new hidden talent for bowling at New Years Eve rock 'n bowl 2018. Her family is still surprised at how many strikes she had without even trying. Pat had a great love for her dogs, grand-dogs and grand-cats, as well as all of God's creatures. Patricia's lasting legacy is as a loving caregiver to all of those in need. Pat was a loving mother to three children, Janet Rossi Herbert (Randal) of Rotterdam, James John Rossi of Niskayuna and Deborah Christine Rossi of Schenectady. Patricia was a proud grandmother to Jillian Lacey Herbert (Cody J. Rule) of Rotterdam. She was also a mother advocate to many. Pat is also survived by her sister, Phyllis Wintjen (Robert) of Great Bend, PA; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and godchildren. She is predeceased by her sister, Arlene Donnelly (Paul) of Glenville. Patricia wanted those grieving for her to know, "Don't cry for me. I've had a good, long life and accomplished what I wanted and needed to do. I will be with you always." Mom and Mamma, you were a gentle force and you will never be forgotten. Calling hours will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan Street, Schenectady. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, 9 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 812 Union Street, Schenectady. Red was Pat's favorite color. Please feel free to wear red in celebration of her life at the services. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the Center for Disability Services. You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019