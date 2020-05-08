Mrs. Patricia Pattison Schoenberger, 91, of Glenville, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020. She was born in Amsterdam, NY and was a graduate of Wilbur H. Lynch High School and St. Lawrence University. Her husband of 61 years, Donald, died in 2014. A lifelong resident of this area, Mrs. Schoenberger was employed by Union College before retiring in 1994. Previously, she worked at General Electric Company in Schenectady. She attended East Glenville Community Church. Survivors include a daughter, Carol S. Potochney of Glenville, a son and daughter-in-law, Douglas W. and Kelly A. Schoenberger of Hopewell, NJ, three granddaughters and one great-granddaughter. A private graveside service will take place at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. Memorial contributions may be made to East Glenville Community Church, 335 Saratoga Road, Glenville, NY 12302, or the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Avenue, Scotia, NY 12302. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 8, 2020.