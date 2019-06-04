Patricia R. St. Peter, 63, of Johnstown, died at home on June 2nd, 2019. Patti was born in Gloversville on October 23, 1955 to the late Frederick and Josephine Zayicek Rohrs. She graduated from Johnstown High School and Fulton Montgomery Community College and worked as a secretary for her entire professional life. Patti spent 27 years employed by the Greater Johnstown School District before her retirement in 2018. Patti is survived by her husband, John, whom she married on September 27, 1975; daughter, Erica Wing; son-in-law, Pete, and grandsons, Jay and Nash. Siblings, Sue Palumbo (Steve, deceased), Rick Rohrs (Linda), and Chris Rohrs (Kathie); sisters-in-law, Angel Solomon (Harold), Irene Kinsley (Walt), Yolanda Gifford (David); brother-in-law, George St. Peter (Jeanette); and 11 nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents, Patti was predeceased by an infant daughter, Anastacia Marie. Lovingly known as "Saucey" by her family, Patti had a big laugh, meticulous attention to detail, and beautiful blue eyes. She was a perfectionist and a planner and, above all, so loved. John and Erica are deeply appreciative of the medical professionals that cared for Patti throughout numerous illnesses over the years, including Mountain Valley Hospice. They are especially grateful to Dr. Rufus Collea and his staff at NY Oncology Hematology. Patti made an anatomical gift of her body to Albany Medical College. A private memorial service will be held at a future date. Gifts in Patti's memory can be sent to the Johnstown Public Library Foundation, 38 S Market St, Johnstown, NY 12095. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary