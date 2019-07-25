|
Daughter of Robert & Naneen (Machson) Fancher, Sister of Geraldine (Fancher) Kennedy, Wife of Christian D. McCann (1929-2012), Mother of Nikki (Nicole) (McCann) Fitzgerald, Adrienne (McCann) Bashe, Gary McCann, will be holding a memorial to mark the 40th anniversary of the passing of our beloved mother to honor our mother July 27, 2019, 11 a.m. Graveside service, Evergreen Memorial Park, 2150 Central Avenue, Colonie, 1 p.m. Reception, Ballston Lake Baptist Church, 1 Edward Street, Ballston Lake. Our family warmly welcomes former friends, classmates, colleagues to share memories and her legacy with the grandchildren who were unable to meet her.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 25, 2019