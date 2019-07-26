Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia McCann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia S. (Fancher) McCann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia S. (Fancher) McCann In Memoriam
Daughter of Robert & Naneen (Machson) Fancher, Sister of Geraldine (Fancher) Kennedy, Wife of Christian D. McCann (1929-2012), Mother of Nikki (Nicole) (McCann) Fitzgerald, Adrienne (McCann) Bashe, Gary McCann, will be holding a memorial to mark the 40th anniversary of the passing of our beloved mother to honor our mother July 27, 2019, 11 a.m. Graveside service, Evergreen Memorial Park, 2150 Central Avenue, Colonie, 1 p.m. Reception, Ballston Lake Baptist Church, 1 Edward Street, Ballston Lake. Our family warmly welcomes former friends, classmates, colleagues to share memories and her legacy with the grandchildren who were unable to meet her.
Published in The Daily Gazette from July 26 to July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.