Patricia Schwenk
Patricia Ann Schwenk passed away on November 28, 2020 at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, the ninth of ten children born to Charles and Florence Burren. She attended Farmingdale High School in Farmingdale, NY and began a banking career in 1950 after her graduation. Pat lived most of her adult life in Scotia and Schenectady, NY. During her years as a homemaker and mother, Pat was very active in volunteer work with the Medical Auxiliary of Schenectady. This work included service to cancer patients, visits to schools to warn of the dangers of smoking, and handling all the reservations for social events. Pat returned to banking in 1979, this time with The Schenectady Trust Company, where she worked as a teller and clerk and in the New Business area of the Trust Division. After retiring in 1997, she served many years as a court attendant at the Schenectady Court House until health issues forced her to stop working. In all these roles, she was known for her excellent people skills and sensitivity to others. Pat was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Schenectady for 60 years. Music was always an important part of her spiritual life; she sang in the Zion choir and was "senior choir mom" for many years. She also sang and rang bells in the Thursday Musical Club. Pat is survived by her two loving children, Millicent H. Schwenk (Thomas Donahue) of Leesburg, VA and Christian K. Schwenk (Monica) of Albany, NY; grandson, August Schwenk; granddaughter, Daniele Vanderveer; great granddaughter, Madelyn Rose; sister, Gloria Orticelle; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Shirley and Chuck Butler and their family, who Pat called her special family away from home and whose long-time love and friendship she cherished. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Interment Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Schenectady, NY. A memorial music service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Pat's wishes were that donations be made in her memory to Zion Lutheran Church (PO Box 915, Schenectady, NY 12301-0914) or a charity of choice. The family requests donations be considered to Daughters of Sarah, whose staff compassionately cared for Pat for four years (Daughters of Sarah Jewish Foundation, 180 Washington Avenue Ext, Albany, NY 12203). Pat gave generously of her time as a caregiver to family and friends who predeceased her and knew well the challenges of good care giving, which have only become greater with COVID. Arrangements by Daly Funeral Home.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
