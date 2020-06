Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia M. Tompkins, 70, died June 14. Service, June 19th, 12 noon, Northway Bible Chapel, 440 Moe Rd., Clifton Park. Call, one hour prior, 11 a.m. Masking is REQUIRED. MorrisStebbinsMinerSanvidgeFuneralHome.com

