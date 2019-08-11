|
|
Patrick A (Mark) Ottati 82, of Fort Myers, FL passed away at Joanne's House, Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, FL July 10, 2019. A longtime resident of Schenectady Patrick had owned and operated Construction Businesses specializing in Residential and Commercial Building in the tri-city area for over 40 years. He moved to Florida where he was employed as a Project Manager for Carrick Contracting Company for over 10 years. Upon retirement he and his devoted wife moved to Arizona for 10 years and returned to southwest Florida over a year ago. Patrick had a passion for traveling and had the great opportunity to have visited five continents in the world. In addition to travel he especially enjoyed golf, bowling, playing cards and was an avid walker. He particularly enjoyed the social ties he developed through walking with others in Arizona. Patrick was most at peace when surrounded by his family. Beloved Husband of Donna Glunz-King for over 30 years, Patrick is also survived by a daughter, Teresa Sokol (Mark); a son, Mark P. Ottati (Judith); five grandchildren, Mark P Ottati II (Alyssa), Nicholas D. Ottati (Brittni), Patrick S. Ottati-Iovinella (Heather), Anne M. Ottati (Timothy), Perri N. Ottati (Zachary); two great-grandchildren, Angelina N. Ottati & Vincent P. Ottati and one nephew, Tate Ottati. Patrick was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony N. Ottati (Eileen). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, 2216 Rosa Road, Schenectady, NY at 9 a.m. to which relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019