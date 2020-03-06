|
|
Patrick R. Coppola, 75, of Florence, SC entered into rest Sunday February 29, 2020 in McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence. Mr. Coppola was born in Schenectady, NY, a son of the late Ralph Coppola and Ann Tiscione Coppola. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Ann Chaires Coppola. After High School he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving from 1963 until 1966 with 8 years in the Army Reserve. After the Army he worked 6 years with Coppola Brothers Waste Management Company until they sold. Patrick retired from the Schenectady County Correctional Facility after 26 years of service. He is survived by two daughters, Erika (Hector) Coppola of Florence, and Melissa (John) Summers of Boca Raton, FL; three granddaughters, Madison and Taylor Summers and Katalina Coppola; grandson, Hector Coppola; two step sons, Ronnie and Joshua Marshall along with step grandsons, Cory, Joshua Jr., Damian, Gabriel, J-son, Mellow Marshall; a sister, Joyce Groncki; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A Graveside service, directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home, was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Florence National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020