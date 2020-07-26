Patrick Thomas Smith,71, of Lori Drive, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Ellis Hospital after having been admitted Sunday evening. Patrick was born in Schenectady on August 11, 1948, son of the late Patrick E. Smith and Helen V. O'Donnell Smith. Educated in Schenectady, Patrick attended Saint Columba School, Bishop Gibbons High School and graduated from SUNY Buffalo State College. He began his working life at Schenectady Ambulance Service before joining the Schenectady City Police Department in 1973.Patrick retired from the force as an assistant chief of police in 1998. After a year of retirement he returned to police work in 1999 as the director of the Zone 5 New York State Law Enforcement Training Academy and remained with them for the next 10 years until making his final retirement. Pat enjoyed camping, boating and traveling especially cruise travel and spending time in Florida at Indian Lake Estates. He was a member of the Schenectady Ancient Order of Hibernians and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Local 14. Patrick is survived by his brother, Dennis J. Smith, Schenectady; his long-time companion, Brenda Pardi, Niskayuna and is especially remembered by his step-Children, Jeff (Maria) Pardi and Jennifer (Shawn) Duncan and, his granddaughters, Jenna Pardi, Justina Pardi, Molly Duncan and Emma Duncan, all of Niskayuna. He is also survived by his cousins, Harriet and John Smith, Rensselaer; his uncle, James Smith, New Hampshire and a number of other cousins. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a graveside service is planned for just the family and close friends at St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. A memorial service will be held at a later date.





