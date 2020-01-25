|
Patrick V. Renzi, passed away peacefully at the Glendale Nursing Home on January 21, 2020. Born July, 20, 1934, he was the son of the late Peter and Agnes Renzi. The loving brother of Angeline Renzi Cacchillo and brother-in-law of Robert Cacchillo. A graduate of CBA and the New England Conservatory in Boston. He had both a BA and MA in Fine Arts. One of the finest classical trumpeters to emerge from the capital district. He studied under Roger Voisin, First Trumpeter of the Boston Symphony, and the time one of the world's finest classical trumpeters. In Boston he was an alternate on both the Boston Symphony, and the Boston Pops. He was in line for a full-time position on both, but because of the death of his father, and his mother being left alone, Patrick returned to the capital district and became a full-time Instrumental Teacher at South Colonie High School for thirty years. His musical accomplishments include playing for both the Kennedy's and the descendants of both President John Adams, and John Quincy Adams families. In 1969 he played with the Boston Pops at the World's Fair in Montreal, Canada. Locally he played for the Whitney's in Saratoga and was a member of both the Albany and Schenectady Symphonies. With his love for music and especially the trumpet, he played for many of the shows at Proctors. One of his most favorite stars was Englebert Humperdink who along with his singing was an accomplished studio musician. Patrick gave many private lessons to some of the best high school trumpet players and many of his students went on to become accomplished musicians. Patrick joins his sister, Angeline, in heaven, who passed away on March 4, 2019. Angeline while in high school, was a member of the high school symphonic choir at Mont Pleasant and be sure, they are making wonderful music together in their reunion in heaven. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, at 8:15 a.m. from the DeLegge Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Entombment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home. For flowers and condolences, visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020