Patrick W. Southworth, loving husband, father and Papa, died June 6, 2020 in a tragic white waterrafting accident when the raft capsized while he was visiting Durango, Colorado. Patrick was born in Troy, NY on February 25, 1959 to Robert L. and MaryEllen (Gandrow) Southworth of Mechanicville. He graduated from Mechanicville High School in 1978. Pat went on to college at Albany College of Pharmacy, where he met Patti their freshman year. The two were married in 1981 and in 1983 they graduated from pharmacy college. They had been inseparable since day one. He was a longtime pharmacist for Kmart and Rite Aide. After retiring from retail pharmacy, Pat and Patti couldn't wait to start their next chapter together. Pat and Patti have been working as traveling pharmacists for Indian Health Services. Most recently at Navajo Nation in Ft. Defiance, Arizona. Over the past several years they worked at Chipawa Nation at Fort Yates, Quentin N. Burdick in North Dakota, Navajo Nation in Shiprock and Zuni Nation in New Mexico. As well as Chipawa Nation in White Earth Minnoseta. While traveling for work Pat always took time to embrace life and had many weekend excursions with his partner in crime. Some of the many adventures he took were horseback riding, balloon and jeep rides, and visiting local historic sites. Through this new chapter in his life he discovered a passion for taking scenic pictures, which he proudly displayed on his Facebook page. He truly enjoyed the challenge of learning new things and understanding the different Native American cultures and customs. He found it rewarding counseling patients and making a positive difference in their lives. Patrick was a past member of Ballston Spa and Greenfield Lyons clubs. He also acted as a Webelo Scout leader. He enjoyed brewing beer, target shooting, hiking, and making sure he stayed up to-date on the hot topics in the political world. Those who knew him, know he had a big heart and would do anything to protect his family and close friends. Pat was a devoted husband and always supported Patti in every way. Patrick taught his children to be strong independent people; form and develop their own beliefs and opinions. He taught them to stand up for what they believe in no matter how hard. He taught them to be informed and take an active role in their communities. In nurturing them the way he did helped shape them into the wonderful people they are today. Pat enjoyed making meatballs and baking with his grandchildren. He insisted on always being there for "his babies", as he called them. It never mattered to him what the activity, only that he was with them and they knew how much they meant to him. Patrick is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Patricia Ann (Ackerman) Southworth; children Jason Edward (Ruth) Southworth of Miami, FL; Krista (Matthew) Malinoski of Stillwater, NY; Colleen Southworth (Christopher Reckner) of Ballston Lake, NY; grandchildren Kendall Elizabeth Southworth; Nathaniel Steven and Makayla Analynn Malinoski. Parents Robert L. and MaryEllen Southworth; brothers Robert A. (Mary Theresa) Southworth of Loudonville, NY; John (Tami) Southworth of Mechanicville, NY; Sister-in-law Kristin Southworth of Queensbury, NY. Nephew Joseph (Rachael) Southworth; Nieces Maria Southworth; Rachael Southworth. Predeceased by his brother Christopher Michael Southworth. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Calling hours will be Friday June 19, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.at Corpus Christi Church, 2001 U.S. 9, Round Lake, NY 12151. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at the church. Masks must be worn and practice social distancing. Patrick will be laid to rest in Mechanicville at St. Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Ft. Defiance Indian Hospital in Pat's memory. Mail check or money order: Ft. Defiance Indian Hospital Board Attn: Stephen Spellman P.O. Box 649 Ft. Defiance, AZ 86504 In memory of Patrick Southworth, pharmacist. Pat's family would like you to share photos of your memories with him. Please Facebook message Matt Malinoski or text him at 518-528-1788. To leave condolence messages for Pat's family, please visit www.jonesfh.net