Patrick William Turner, 51, a longtime Burnt Hills resident, died unexpectedly April 4, 2019. Patrick was born in Colts Neck, New Jersey on October 12, 1967, the beloved son of Elizabeth (Murray) Turner of Burnt Hills and the late Billy Turner. He lived in the Burnt Hills area for most of his life and graduated from Burnt Hills Ballston Lake High School. He attended Villanova University and graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management. Patrick worked for the federal government in the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Survivors include: His mother, one brother, Timothy J. Turner and his wife Janna of Louisville, KY, and his sister, Kathleen Tucker and her husband James of Durham, NH. Patrick leaves behind a niece, several nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday (April 10) at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Rd. in Glenville. Reverend Jerome Gingras will be principal celebrant. A private entombment will take place at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Contributions may be made to , One Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019