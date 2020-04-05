Home

Patsy Donald Musco


1929 - 2020
Patsy Donald Musco Obituary
Patsy Donald Musco, 90, passed away at Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of the late Mary and Ralph Musco and was a lifelong area resident. Patsy proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was self-employed, owning and operating a small blacktop business for many years. In addition to his parents, Patsy was predeceased by his beloved son Donald and by his sister Phyllis. Survivors include his devoted wife, Joan Audrey Musco; his dear brother, Ralph; special nephews and a niece; very caring friends Karen and Amanda and several other kind friends. Funeral services and entombment at Evergreen Memorial Park in Colonie were held privately amongst family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady, NY 12304. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Patsy's name to a . To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020
