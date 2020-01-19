Home

Patti A. (Watson) Pechtel

Patti A. (Watson) Pechtel Obituary
Patti A. (Watson) Pechtel, 65, died on January 15, 2020 at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, NY. Born in Schenectady, NY she was the daughter of the late, Richard and Irene Watson. Besides her parents, Patti was predeceased by her siblings: Michele, Ed and Wayne Watson. She leaves behind her husband of 43 years, Roy Pechtel of Duanesburg, her two sons: Richard Pechtel of Duanesburg and Ryan Pechtel of Putnam Valley, NY, a very special grandson, Tyler Pechtel of Rotterdam, NY; as well as several nephews, cousins and aunts. Patti retired from Golub Corp. several years ago. Patti and Roy had lived in Maine for 21 years raising their two sons and eating all the clams and lobster they wanted. She will be sadly missed by anyone and everyone who knew her. Rest in Peace Patti, you earned it. In lieu of flowers, Roy asks that you make a donation, in Patti's memory, to any "Homeless Veterans" Shelter. A Celebration of Life for Patti will take place on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11 am at the Woestina Reformed Church, 1397 Main Street, Rotterdam Junction, NY 12150. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A special thank you to the nurses and staff at the Bassett Hospital's in Cobleskill and Cooperstown. For online condolences please visit: www.SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
