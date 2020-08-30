1/
Patty Shultz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patty Shultz, of Schenectady, passed away on July 7, 2020. Patty was born in Schenectady, NY and resided in Schenectady, NY with Larry Simpson. Surviving is her brother, niece, cousins and many friends. Patty loved to cook and enjoyed making dinner for her family. Arts and Crafts were her passion. She loved watching the childrens' faces light up as they purchased them as Christmas gifts for their families. She loved to bowl with her friends but her favorite place was going to the casino with Larry. Patty was a loving, kind and generous person who enjoyed helping others and never hesitated to lend a helping hand. She was devoted to Larry, her family, fish and her cats. A memorial service will be held at the Sts Cyril and Method Cemetery to honor Patty from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Sunday, September 13th, 2020. We are saying goodbye to a dear friend. She will truly be missed. Flowers will be welcomed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Memorial service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Sts Cyril and Method Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved