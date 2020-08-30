Patty Shultz, of Schenectady, passed away on July 7, 2020. Patty was born in Schenectady, NY and resided in Schenectady, NY with Larry Simpson. Surviving is her brother, niece, cousins and many friends. Patty loved to cook and enjoyed making dinner for her family. Arts and Crafts were her passion. She loved watching the childrens' faces light up as they purchased them as Christmas gifts for their families. She loved to bowl with her friends but her favorite place was going to the casino with Larry. Patty was a loving, kind and generous person who enjoyed helping others and never hesitated to lend a helping hand. She was devoted to Larry, her family, fish and her cats. A memorial service will be held at the Sts Cyril and Method Cemetery to honor Patty from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Sunday, September 13th, 2020. We are saying goodbye to a dear friend. She will truly be missed. Flowers will be welcomed.



