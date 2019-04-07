Paul A. Butrym, 69, passed away on April 3, 2019 at home. Paul was born on May 21, 1949 son of the late Victor and Helen Butrym in Niskayuna, NY. Paul was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy proudly serving during the Vietnam War and was a recipient of the National Defense Service Medal. He worked for the New York State Dept. of Health retiring after over 30 years of service. He enjoyed trips to Atlantic City, the Saratoga Race Track, and enjoyed his evenings at O'Tooles where he had many friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Judy Butrym and daughter, Lisamarie Walsh. Paul is survived by his daughter, Michelle Rangel (Steve); grandchildren, Justin Rangel, Brooke Rangel, Alec Walsh and Jillian Walsh; son-in-law, Jospeh Walsh and many friends. A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Rotterdam. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary