New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Saratoga National Cemetery
Paul A. Lussier Obituary
Paul A. Lussier, 86, passed away at Shaker Place Nursing Home, on Monday, January 13, 2020. Paul was born in Scotia, NY to the late Zephyr and Clara Lussier. He attended St. Columba's High School and joined the Marines in 1952 and was a Korean War Veteran. Paul was a machinist for over 25 years at General Electric in the Large Steam Turbine Division. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Angie (Forenzo/Besenval); his children: Jeffrey Lussier, Deb (Moreno), and Jack Lussier; stepchildren Rick Besenval, Debbie (Heckler); and several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Paul was also predeceased by his wife of 25 years, Beverly (Yelin) Lussier; as well as nine brothers and sisters: Alfred Lussier, Margaret (Cornell), Joan (Joralemon), Edward Lussier, Theresa (Pucci), Sister Mary Claire, Eleanor (Johnson), Richard Lussier, and Joseph Lussier. Calling hours will be held at the New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Military Honors to be held at Saratoga National Cemetery at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
