Paul B. Lederman, 71, died unexpectedly on Dec. 21, 2019, at The Toledo Hospital. He was born Feb. 17, 1948, in Rockville Center, New York, to the late William and Marie (Black) Lederman. Paul graduated from Archbishop Malloy High School in Queens and from Fordham University in New York City with a Bachelor's degree in accounting, subsequently earning his CPA. He married the love of his life, Patricia (Moran) Lederman in 1971. Paul worked in financial positions at Cluett Peabody & Co. in Troy, New York, and at Mohasco Corp. in Amsterdam, New York. Later, he served as the CFO of National Savings Bank and then as Administrator of Carter, Conboy, Case, Blackmore, Maloney & Laird law firm, both in Albany, New York. Upon retirement in 2005, he and Pat moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico, where he was ordained as a deacon in the Diocese of Las Cruces and assigned to Holy Cross Church there. Paul and Pat later moved to Toledo, Ohio, to be closer to their daughter's family. In Toledo, Paul had served as a deacon at Little Flower Catholic Church since June 1, 2017. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years, Patricia (Moran) Lederman; daughter, Sara Smith; son, William Lederman and his wife, Maureen; grandchildren, Elanora Smith, John Patrick Lederman, Nolan Lederman and Quinton Smith; and sister, Mary Lederman. He was preceded in death by his son, John Lederman. A memorial Mass will also be celebrated at 11:30 a.m., Monday, December 30, 2019 in St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 3040 Hamburg St, Schenectady, NY 12303, Father Leo Markert presiding. Graveside committal rites and burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery, 2501 Troy Schenectady Rd, Schenectady, NY 12309. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Food for the Poor (foodforthepoor.org).
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019