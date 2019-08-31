|
Paul D. Heigel, 64, formerly of Rotterdam entered into heaven on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Brian Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Canton, GA. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of the late Frederick and Vivian (Denault) Heigel. He was a homemaker. Paul attended St. Gabriel's Church in Rotterdam. Paul was a beloved son and brother. He cared lovingly for his mother and father for many years. They loved each other dearly and are together again. Paul never complained about anything! The family would like to offer its sincere gratitude to Paul's sister Lynn for her loving care of Paul for many years after his mom's passing. Besides his parents, Paul was predeceased by his aunt Eleanor Heigel and his aunt and uncle Eva and Al Best. Paul is survived by his sister, Lynn Christine Barnard (Daniel Sr.) of Marietta, GA; two brothers, Frederick Heigel (Marianne) of Rotterdam and Charles Heigel (Sara) of Rotterdam. He is also survived by his nephews and nieces, Freddy Heigel, Jonathan Heigel (Shannon), Timothy Heigel (Danielle), Kevin Heigel, Patrick Heigel, Juliann Heigel, Richard Frankhouser Jr. (Shavon) Shannyn Lynn Barnard and Daniel Barnard Jr.; as well as several great-nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services for Paul will begin on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel's Church, 3040 Hamburg Street, Rotterdam. Visitation will be Tuesday evening 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Paul's memory to the 4 Pine West Plaza #405 Albany, NY 12205 or to the Center for Disabilities 314 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208. To leave a message of condolence you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019