Paul E. Hahn, 89, of Schenectady, died peacefully at home on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Anne Mayell Hahn. Predeceased by his brothers, Jack and Gordon and his sister, Lois Walker. He leaves behind his daughter, Liese (Bill) Montana; son, Karl (Jen) Hahn; grandchildren, Niki Kalmus, Alissa Kalmus, Alexis (Drew) Bugden, Kara (Aidan) Conant and Matthew Hahn, and many nieces and nephews. Paul served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He was an avid French Horn enthusiast, playing in the Albany and Schenectady Symphony Orchestras and many other venues. He was a member of a local bowling league and enjoyed playing golf with friends. He always had a joke and a smile for everyone. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all that knew him. The family will be having a private graveside service and there will be no visiting hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to Griswold Funeral Home, Schenectady. To express online condolences, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 16, 2020.